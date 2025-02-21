​​High winds have caused disruption across Northern Ireland going into the weekend - with some roads closed by fallen trees and winds up to 70mph expected on Sunday.

​The Met Office has also confirmed what an unusually dull month February has been in Northern Ireland - with six days so far not reporting any daily sunshine, by the forecaster's standards. The Province has only seen 46% of its normal hours of sunshine by this date in February.

Going into this weekend, warnings have been issued right across the UK, as heavy rain and strong winds are set to cause disruption.

A Yellow wind warning saw gusts of up to 65mph this morning across much of Northern Ireland, resulting in significant travel disruption.

A woman’s umbrella is blown inside-out by the wind in Belfast city centre today. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Friday morning saw fallen trees closing roads on the Ards Peninsula and the Bangor to Newtownards Dual Carriageway.

In Downpatrick a van hit a fallen tree on Ardglass Road at Downshire Hospital while a fallen tree partly blocked access to St Colman’s High School in Ballynahinch.

The Glenshane Bypass was closed in both directions between Dungiven and Maghera due to a landslide.

And a large fallen tree blocked the A50 Bann Road at Castlewellan, while the Strangford Ferry was suspended due to the high winds. Road users were also advised to avoid the Pettigo Road in Kesh due to fallen trees.

Pacemaker Press 21-02-2025: Northern Ireland Weather: Met Office Yellow Weather warning for 70mph wind could quite literally blow us off our feet with more again during Sunday's warning . Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge highlighted how unusually dull February has been so far for Northern Ireland.

“We would have to wait until the month end to determine whether any records have been set," he said.

"However, Northern Ireland has only recorded 30.6 hours of sunshine during February 2025. This equates to around 46% of what we would expect for the month. At this stage in February we would expect to be at around 70% for it to be an average month.

"We have had six days, 13-18 February, where none of our Northern Ireland Land weather station sites reported any daily sunshine. The Observation site at Katesbridge has had eight consecutive days, 11 to 18 February without sunshine."

He added that according to Met Office records going back to 1910, the sunniest February for NI was 2004 with 102.3 hours of sunshine. The dullest was in 1993 when there were only 24.6.

Mr Madge also explained what to expect from the Yellow warning for wind across NI from 3am to 3pm on Sunday.

"Southerly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph on the exposed Irish Sea coastline and some other areas of high ground," he said.

"Strong winds and heavy rain will affect all of Northern Ireland. The broad front of rain should have largely passed through by early afternoon, but strong winds and showers will persist into Monday.