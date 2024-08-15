Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is no point going anywhere this weekend without a brolly given Met Office predictions for unsettled weather.

Today we have so far seen it ‘cloudy with spells of rain, occasionally heavy’ before ‘drier and eventually brighter weather’ spreading from the northwest this afternoon.

The maximum temperature is forecast at 19 °C.

Tonight, the Met Office forecast it ‘will be dry with some late sunshine’ and ‘the rest of the night will be dry across all parts with lengthy clear periods’.

They add it will be ‘chilly in sheltered glens’ with a minimum temperature of 8 °C’.

And tomorrow (Friday) is forecast as ‘a dry day’ with ‘a sunny start but cloud bubbling up through the morning to leave some sunny intervals for the afternoon’

Again the maximum temperature is 19 °C.

Pacemaker Press 14-08-2024: People enjoying the warm weather and beautiful colour at the Botanic Gardens in Belfast, Northern IrelandPicture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Then the outlook for Saturday to Monday is ‘a dry weekend with some sunny intervals, feeling warm in the afternoon sunshine’.

It adds that also forecast is ‘rain spreading southeast on Monday’.

The news comes as the UK will see highs of 25C this weekend as temperatures stabilise following a week that saw the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office said it will be a “dry and pleasant” weekend before wet and windy conditions move in next week.

It comes after the UK saw its hottest day of the year so far on Monday, with a temperature of 34.8C recorded in Cambridge.

A yellow heat health alert was in place for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East, South West, North West and London until Wednesday morning.