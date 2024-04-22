Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures peaked at 19.3C in Castlederg  –  the hottest in the UK on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon this morning revealed that temperatures peaked at 19.3C on Sunday in Castlederg and ‘actually was the hottest in the UK on that day’.

Mr Dixon added that this morning, temperatures ‘have sunk back from the weekend’s peaks for Northern Ireland, with a northerly airflow subduing temperatures somewhat through this week’.

He added that today (Monday) ‘some isolated showers could influence northern parts of Northern Ireland, though it will be widely a day with cloud and not much in the way of rain’.

He added that this theme ‘continues through much of the week, with some chilly nights to come and not much in the way of rain initially in the week’.

He added that Tuesday ‘will likely see more in the way of sunshine, and it could feel quite pleasant in the sunshine, though temperatures will remain slightly below average for the time of year’.

He added that ‘in the latter part of the week, there’s an increased chance of some showers drifting in to parts of Northern Ireland – on Thursday and Friday – though these aren’t likely to be impactful in nature’.

Warm Temperatures across NI

