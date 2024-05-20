Northern Ireland weather: thunderstorm warning in place for Tuesday
Forecasters say the stormy weather could bring “intense” downpours – leading to potential travel disruption and localised flooding.
Up to 2 inches of rain could fall in affected areas in just a few hours, with Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh worst affected.
The yellow warning – which also includes Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Plymouth and Somerset – will remain in place from 8am to 9pm.
However, the Met Office has said the eastern half of Northern Ireland will enjoy some drier and brighter weather with a maximum temperature of 19C.
Amy Bokota, a Met Office forecaster, said: “The downpours could be slow moving, and that’s the main trouble, the wind’s quite light at the moment so when they do form, they could be quite slow moving and intense.”
She added: “Where you see them they could be quite intense and dramatic, but not everywhere’s going to see them and some places just down the road could be completely fine and shower and thunderstorm-free.”
An area of low pressure is expected to approach the UK from the east on Wednesday, bringing heavy, prolonged rainfall to eastern parts of the country.