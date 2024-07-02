Northern Ireland weather: Tuesday is a day of sunshine and scattered showers with a maximum temperature of 18 °C

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today had a dry bright start with some sunny spells – but scattered showers may have developped through the morning.

The Met Office forecast that these showers could continue through the afternoon and that cloud and more persistent rain may spread into the far west later in the afternoon.

They said the maximum temperature is 18 °C.

Meanwhile tonight will be ‘mainly dry with some brightness in the east at first’.

‘Cloud and outbreaks of rain in the west will soon spread east to all areas through the evening and overnight,’ add the Met Office.

They say the minimum temperature is 8 °C.

Meanwhile tomorrow (Wednesday0 will see a ‘cloudy morning with light drizzle’ becoming ‘brighter through the afternoon with some sunny spells and a few showers developing’.

The Met Office add there will be ‘strengthening westerly winds developing’ and a ‘maximum temperature 18 °C’.

Bangor in the Sunshine

Meanwhile the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is that it will ‘remain rather cool, unsettled and often breezy with showers or some longer spells of rain, particularly on Friday’.

They add that winds will be ‘strongest on Thursday’.

Today is generally a day of sunshine and scattered showers, feeling pleasant in any sunshine. These are mainly affecting Scotland and Northern Ireland. It will turn breezy and cloudy in the far northwest this afternoon with outbreaks of rain.

Rain will continue to spread eastwards across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England this evening and overnight. It will be generally drier further south, but will remain cloudy.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and damp for many, particularly in the north of the UK. It will turn especially breezy in the northwest and feel cool under the cloud and rain.