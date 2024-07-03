Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Perhaps in sympathy with the uncertainty of General Election, Northern Ireland voters could either face sunny spells or wet and windy blasts while they head to the polls.

The Met Office says the weather for Northern Ireland on polling day is looking "very windy" across the country, especially across the northern coasts where there could be winds of up to 45mph.

"There will be plenty of showers about," a Met Office forecaster told the News Letter. "But they will move through quickly with the winds. There will be sunny spells between the showers but it will feel fresh, with maximum temperatures of 16C."

Unfortunately, the forecast for the Twelfth does not look much more like summer - at this stage at least, with suggestions of low pressure indicating unsettled conditions.

The weather is likely to be mixed as voters across Northern Ireland head to the polls in the general election on 4 July. Photo: PA.

She added: "For 12 of July, the detail on this looks a little uncertain as it stands but models are suggesting low pressure with some showers. I cannot say more than this at this stage as the confidence on this is quite low."

However the hope of a prolonged spell of genuine summer weather might still be fulfilled, despite prolonged wet and cool conditions so far, amid the occasional hot spell.

"Looking at the longer term end towards summer a lot of the models do suggest a return of high pressure which would indicate a more settled period towards the back end of July and August," she added.

"As to if this will be a ‘real summer’ with hot sunny weather is yet to be seen."

The spokeswoman said she could not be more specific about the rest of the summer as their still remain two month left and the Met Office cannot give accurate forecasts that far in advance.

The Met Office says that June 2024 was a dry, cool and sunny month across the UK, compared to long-term average figures.

The forecaster said it was a month of contrasts for many, with a cool first half of the month offset by warmth later in the month, and rainfall also in relatively short supply, especially in the south.