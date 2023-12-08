Northern Ireland weather warning from Met Office: Warning for rain and flooding

The Met Office has issued a double Yellow Warning for strong winds and rain across NI today - and not even a hint of a white Christmas to compensate.

Northern Ireland is braced for heavy rain and flooding today - and there is not even a hint of a white Christmas to compensate. Picture by Jane Coltman

The forecaster issued a Yellow Warning for Northern Ireland from 6am to 7pm on Saturday due to a band of heavy rain, which may cause some flooding and travel disruption across counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.

It also gave a Yellow Warning for strong winds ranging from 55-70mph from 9am to 11:45pm on Saturday, affecting all counties except Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecaster said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible and that bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer. There may also be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

"Heavy persistent rain will spread east across Northern Ireland from early Saturday morning, clearing by early evening," it warned. Rainfall of 20-30mm across NI and 40-55mm over the hills are expected.

It also advised that strong winds may also lead to some transport disruption and possible power cuts.

”Winds will increase in the west during Saturday morning then across other areas through the afternoon,” the forecaster said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are likely quite widely, with 60-70 mph possible along Irish Sea coasts with winds then easing slowly from the west through the evening.”

The forecaster advised being wary of large waves if walking along the coast.

“Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea,” it said. “Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead.”

Asked if there was any hint of snow on the horizon - or if there was any visibility on White Christmas prospects as yet, a spokesman said: "It might not be the answer you’re hoping for here, but there is nothing in the current forecast period suggesting imminent snow for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also too early to give a verdict on White Christmas, I’m afraid.”