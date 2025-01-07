Northern Ireland Weather: Watch animals try to keep warm amidst heavy snowfall in the Kells area
Heavy snowfall started in the Kells last night after the Met Office issued a Weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland.
After a bitterly cold day the skies opened and heavy snowfall started.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland earlier.
The warning was valid from 3pm today (January 6) to 11am tomorrow January 7).
In their warning they advise that ‘snow and icy patches may lead to some disruption to travel’.
