Northern Ireland weather: Yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms with the potential to cause flooding

A yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms with the potential to cause flooding has been issued for Northern Ireland today.
By Graeme Cousins & PA
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read

The warning comes after showers and storms swept much of the UK on Saturday, pushing northwards across the country despite earlier predictions that temperatures could reach as high as 33 degrees in some places.

Greg Dewhurst, Met Office forecaster, said it would be a bright start for many on Sunday but heavy rain was still likely to return.

“But for many, through the day, it’s a case of sunny spells and scattered showers,” he said.

Cars drive through a flooded road after heavy rain in Speke, Liverpool on Saturday. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA WireCars drive through a flooded road after heavy rain in Speke, Liverpool on Saturday. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
“Some of the showers will be heavy, particularly over parts of Northern Ireland.”

A bright start is then predicted for tomorrow (Monday) for most parts of the UK with lots of sunny spells forecast but that is expected to be followed by spells of heavy rain in western parts.

Mr Dewhurst said: “We will see a risk an increasing risk of some heavy rain through western parts of the UK, a little bit of uncertainty over where this main band of rain will end up by Monday afternoon.

“Around it we’ll see a mixture of sunny spells and heavy showers. Some of these will be thundery for Northern Ireland parts of Scotland, too.”

Meanwhile it is still unclear to what degree Twelfth parades will be affected by the weather.

The Met Office has forecast bright spells on Tuesday with occasional showers, which could dampen Eleventh Night bonfire celebrations.

They say it will remaining unsettled on the Twelfth with rain or showers likely. The same stands for the following day when the Royal Black parade in Scarva and Bangor.

