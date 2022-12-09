Northern Ireland weather: Yellow warning for ice as chilly spell to continue over weekend

The yellow warning follows some chilly weather in Northern Ireland with the Met Office now telling people to be prepared for some disruption due to icy surfaces.

They asked people to be particularly careful of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The ice warning has been extended to noon on Sunday.

The ice warning has been extended to noon on Sunday.

A maximum temperature of five degrees with widespread frost is forecast tomorrow (Saturday) though it will remain bright with some scattered wintry showers. The same conditions are expected on Sunday with snow possible on high ground.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to -10°C or lower in isolated spots. Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year.

He added: “More severe weather warnings for wintry hazards could well be needed as we head through the weekend and next week."

The Road Safety Authority has warned that road users should be aware of the dangers caused by a drop in temperatures, and should watch out for black ice.



Concerns have been raised in particular for the welfare of older people who live alone, and for those who are sleeping rough.

The Government said that an energy supply warning could be made in the next two weeks.

This is due to a drop in temperature causing an increase in demand for energy, while low wind levels are expected to lead to lower energy supplies.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for counties Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Londonderry.



Snow was forecast for the region on Friday night with temperatures set to drop as low as minus 4C.

Meanwhile parts of Ireland have been blanketed in snow with forecasters warning that freezing conditions are set to continue.

In Co Donegal a yellow status snow and ice warning is in effect until noon on Saturday.