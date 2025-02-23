Northern Ireland weather: yellow warning for wind with possible gusts of 70mph along Irish Sea coastline
The warning began at 3am and runs until 3pm today.
Today's weather stands in stark contrast to yesterday, when many in Northern Ireland enjoyed bright sunshine and blue skies.
The wind warning reads: “Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines.”
A similar yellow wind warning saw gusts of up to 65mph on Friday past, with some roads closed by fallen trees.
Today’s weather continues what has been a miserable February, with many days of grey skies and no sunshine.
According to the Met Office, today will see rain across all parts of NI in the morning, heavy at times.
It will become brighter from the west in the afternoon with blustery showers.
It'll be very windy with southerly gales, severe near the east coast, but easing a little in the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 12C.
Tonight will see a mixture of clear spells and blustery showers, some heavy in the west. A mild and breezy night with fresh southwesterly winds. Minimum temperature will be 5C.
Monday will begin with a mainly dry morning with sunny spells and the odd passing shower. Cloudier in the afternoon with showers developing more widely for a time. Breezy. The maximum temperature will be 11C.
The Met Office outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is: sunshine and showers on Tuesday; rain on Wednesday morning then dry and bright; mainly dry and bright on Thursday but a chance of rain and hill snow later. Feeling colder.
