Because the Met Office has advised that some weather models are indeed predicting a White Christmas.

However spokesman Greg Dewhurst said that first on the agenda is the big thaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter part of this week has seen temperatures in NI drop to -10C in Castlederg, making it the coldest of the year so far.

The Met Office has discussed the possibility of a White Christmas for 2022.

Armagh recorded the second lowest temperature overnight of -7.5C while Katesbridge in County Down followed with -7.3C."Sleet and snow are expected throughout Friday over north and west of Northern Ireland," He told the News Letter.

"Elsewhere in NI will - Counties Armagh and Down - will stay dry with no sleet or now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All other counties will see a risk of sleet and snow for until Friday night."

Saturday will be cloudy but dry for most of the day with some brightness coming through in the afternoon with just a chance of some light and patchy rain in the west with maximum temperature of 5C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

but then by later Sunday afternoon and evening, the tide begins to turn.

"By Sunday late evening temperatures will reach about 12C across Northern Ireland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week will begin milder but the second half will cool somewhat, with temperatures potentially dipping below zero overnight, he added.

Asked what the chances are of a white Christmas this year he replied:

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is still too early to say for certain. Some forecasting models predict rain and others say snow - watch this space!"

The official Met Office long range UK forecast for 20 to 29 December, says that Tuesday is likely to start with rain for a time in southeast England, clearing slowly east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a mix of sunshine and showers elsewhere, most frequent in the northwest, perhaps turning to sleet or snow over high ground in Scotland.