'Parents were left scrambling last minute': Ulster Unionist MLA slams handling of Storm Amy school closures

The Ulster Unionists’ education spokesman has called for an “urgent review” of how school closures are announced to parents.

Jon Burrows, MLA for North Antrim, was speaking after some 769 schools shut early in anticipation of Storm Amy.

Mr Burrows said: “While safety, especially the safety of our young people, must always come first, the lack of clear and timely communication from the Education Authority caused chaos for schools and families across the country.

"Classrooms in Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh were already filled when e-mails from the Education Authority landed in inboxes instructing schools to close from midday.

Euston Street Primary School in east Belfast was one of many which closed early ahead of Storm Amy

"As a result, parents, pupils and staff were left scrambling with very limited time to make alternative arrangements.

"Had schools and families been notified even a couple of hours earlier, many of these chaotic scenes could have been avoided.

“School leaders do an outstanding job under difficult circumstances, but they need sufficient warning to plan ahead.

"Last-minute notifications put staff under enormous pressure and leave parents struggling to arrange childcare and transport.”

He added that “many schools are angry about how this was handled”.

He added that “in a digital era, critical information should not be delivered solely by email” and that the education minister “should urgently explore the use of a mobile communication app to ensure vital updates reach schools and families faster and more reliably”.

Sinn Fein West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan voiced similar sentiments, saying authorities “delayed the decision to close schools until the last minute” and “parents will be left wondering: why?”