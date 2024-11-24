PICTURES: Storm Bert causes flooding across Northern Ireland

The second named storm of the season brought more than 80% of November’s average monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours, with more than 100 flood warnings still in place in England, Scotland and Wales on Sunday.

Wales was particularly badly hit, with a major incident declared in the South after dozens of homes, businesses and a number of schools were affected by flooding during the storm.

In North Wales, a body was found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry after he went missing in the River Conwy on Saturday, police said.

Rising waters have been reported in other towns across the country, including Ebbw Vale and Aberdare, with landslides in North Wales.

Five adults and five children had to be rescued from a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen in North Wales, following a landslide on Saturday.

It comes after as much as 64.4mm of rain fell in Capel Curig, North Wales, in 12 hours on Saturday and wind gusts of up to 82mph were recorded in the Welsh village.

Severe flooding blocked railway lines between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury on Sunday morning but all lines have now reopened.

Stormont’s Department of Infrastructure said that on Saturday roads across counties Tyrone, Down and Antrim were blocked by trees and flood waters, and properties were flooded in Dundonald, Kilcoo, Coalisland and Ballinamallard as well a Royal Mail property in Mallusk.

“The Emergency Flooding Payment Scheme has been activated by the Department for Communities,” it said.

“The weather warning has now passed and although most rivers have now peaked, staff continue to liaise with multi-agency partners and to monitor water levels and remove debris from watercourses to help floodwaters to get away.

“Flooding was prevented in many areas due to the proactive screen maintenance work being undertaken by staff who continue to monitor watercourses”.

Flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast

Flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast, on Saturday during Storm Bert.

Flooding on the Hillhall Road in Lisburn on Saturday during Storm Bert.