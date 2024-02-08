Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office’s yellow warning stretches across NI and was brought forward to begin at 9am, lasting until 6am on Friday morning.

Today Western areas of Northern Ireland were first to be hit with snowfall, with a report from the PSNI saying that the Marble Arch Road in Enniskillen was impassable due to snow.

Road users were advised to seek an alternative route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in a post on social media, the PSNI said that “many roads” in the Newry, Mourne & Down area were impassable.

They also said they are dealing with a number of crashes and advised road users only to travel if their journey is necessary.

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down facebook page says: ‘This is the current scene on the main Newry Road outside of Newtownhamilton. Roads are currently treacherous and many are impassible.

‘Please only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in Co Antrim, the Shanes Hill Road in Kilwaughter, near Larne, was also said to be impassable due to hazardous driving conditions.

Police advised that ‘Shanes Hill Road area in Kilwaughter, near Larne is currently impassable due to hazardous driving conditions as a result of snow, and also a collision in the area’.

Officers ask motorists to please seek an alternative route for your journey.

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down facebook page says: ‘This is the current scene on the main Newry Road outside of Newtownhamilton. Roads are currently treacherous and many are impassible.

Sheep on the Glenshane pass as a weather warning is in force in Northern Ireland until 06:00 GMT on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Please only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary.

‘We are already dealing with a number of Road Traffic Collisions in the area. Thank you.’

The weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland was this morning brought forward to 9am – and more snow is now expected to fall.

In another post TrafficwatchNI adds: ‘Winter Service - Temps are to fall and there is a risk of snow and ice on roads. Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk was carried out Wed PM and Thurs AM. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling’.

Blistery condition for motorists

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning, an updated warning from the Met Office says that cloud thickening on Thursday with rain, sleet and snow spreading north.

They forecast that today will have a ‘dry, perhaps bright start, but cloud soon thickening to bring rain, sleet and snow from south’.

It adds: ‘Some snow to lower levels at first, but risk of heavy falls over hills and higher routes, with some drifting as easterly winds strengthen. Maximum temperature 3 °C’.

Meanwhile tonight, according to the Met Office will bring ‘rain and hill snow becoming patchy in evening, but turning more prolonged and heavier again overnight’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Further risk of significant falls over higher ground, but snow level rising a little. Minimum temperature 0 °C,’ adds the Met Office.

Meanwhile, tomorrow (Friday) is forecast as being ‘cloudy with rain and hill snow, this prolonged and locally heavy at first but becoming increasingly patchy through the day and easterly winds will gradually decrease’.

How to drive safely in the snow

It adds that the outlook for Saturday to Monday is: ‘Outbreaks of rain Saturday, but winds easing. Patchy rain Sunday but drier with light winds. Mainly dry in east Monday, but freshening northwest winds will bring showery rain to northwest’.

During the 24-hour weather warning the Met Office ask the public to expect:

a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Read news from TrafficwatchNI Winter Service here

And the Met Office also issue advice on:

What to do if you need to drive somewhere?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:

Plan your route

Check for delays and road closures

Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off

Check wipers, tyres and screenwash

Pack essentials in your car

Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

Driving safely in snow

It is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:

Using dipped headlights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accelerate gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible

Starting in second gear will help with wheel slip

Maintain a safe and steady speed. Keep your distance from other vehicles

Steer into skids. Do not take your hands of the wheel or slam on the brakes

Thinking ahead and acting now so you can cope if electricity cut off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could be without food, heat or light if you are cut off by snow and can't access services and amenities for a number of days. Act now and be prepared, by getting the essentials together that you could need:

Torches and batteries

Candles and matches or lighters

Plenty of blankets and warm clothing.

Staying safe if you are cut off

Following these simple steps will help keep you safe and well if isolated due to snow:

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature, both during the day and at night.

Turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed to avoid fire risk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t forget your pets. Create a place where they can be comfortable in severe winter weather.

Prevent frozen pipes, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing

Stay indoors wearing layers of loose fitting lightweight warm clothing rather than bulky clothing

Never use a hob or oven to heat your home, they can increase carbon monoxide levels

If you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651