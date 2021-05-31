Post-lockdown NI bank holiday fun in the sun
Glorious weekend sunshine continued into bank holiday Monday with bumper crowds packing Northern Ireland’s resorts and beauty spots.
Temperatures were again pushing 23C, although fresh winds made it feel cooler in some coastal areas.
A post-Covid lockdown buzz added to the cheery atmosphere with beer gardens, country parks and beaches attracting large numbers of visitors, however, as happened on Sunday, many day-trippers turned away from Portstewart, Tyrella beach and other hotspots due to traffic tailbacks.
Caravan parks are also reported to be operating at full capacity this week. Today is expected to be more of the same with sunny spells and top temperatures around 22C.
A Met Office spokeswoman said: “The warmer weather will stick around until at least Thursday in most places, that’s when we could get some slightly fresher air coming in.”
Monday was the warmest day of the year so far in Great Britain with 24.6C recorded in Kinloss in Scotland, according to the Met Office. This surpassed the previous high for 2021, which was set on March 30 when Kew Gardens in London reached 24.5C.
Commenting on the outlook for later in the week, the Met Office said Tuesday will be mainly dry with some warm sunshine, still largely dry and bright on Thursday and Friday, but with showery rain at times.
With an increase in the number of caravans on the road, the PSNI has issued a safety reminder.
“Those towing need to ensure their vehicles are in roadworthy condition and use appropriate mirrors and safety equipment, and that they hold the correct entitlement on their driving licence,” a spokesman said.
“It is also critically important that drivers towing caravans check their vehicle handbook to ensure it has the correct towing capacity, that caravans are loaded safely and appropriate break away cables are correctly fitted.”