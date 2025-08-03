Power cuts and injuries possible as wind warning in place for Northern Ireland during most of Monday

Northern Ireland is braced for a very windy day today, with a yellow weather warning in force from 6am until midnight tonight due to Storm Floris.

The yellow warning means “some damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs could happen, injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage,” according to the Met Office.

The Met Office says that across this yellow warning area (which also includes northern England), “inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40 to 50mph, with 60 to 70mph possible”.

Meanwhile the warning level has been upgraded from yellow to amber for central and northern Scotland, where winds of up to 90mph are expected.

Rod Dennis, of the RAC breakdown service, said: "This unseasonable bout of stormy weather will mean drivers in the north and west of the UK need to take extra care at the start of next week.

"It's the height of the holiday season, so those towing trailers and caravans, as well as those with roof and tent boxes, must ensure their loads are properly secured."

Shaun Jones, of the AA, said: "If you're planning a journey - especially through exposed or rural areas - it's worth checking the latest forecast, allow extra time, and be prepared for the unexpected.

"Watch out for fallen branches or debris, particularly in rural areas - this could be telltale signs of a fallen tree ahead."