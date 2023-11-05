Britons are getting a break from the heavy downpours which have hit parts of the nation over recent days but there is still some rainfall to come.

It comes after Storm Ciaran battered the south coast and the Channel Islands with heavy rain and gusts of up to 100mph on Thursday, leaving nearly 150,000 homes without power.

Much of the UK will see dry and sunny spells on Sunday with top temperatures of about 12C-13C, which is just above average for this time of year, according to Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge.

He said: “The good news is that the majority of the showers that are around are down the western side of the UK away from a lot of the worst flooded areas, so not too much in the way of rainfall for the south coast and the South East and North East.

People look at the flooding on Market Street in Downpatrick earlier this week

“It is just western parts of Scotland, England and Wales which will see some showers that are quite heavy when they come and the odd isolated rumble of thunder is possible.

“For most places it is a dry day with reasonable sunshine around – even though those showers are quite heavy they will move quite quickly and not hang around for very long.”

The majority of the showers in Northern Ireland are around the north and the west, with south-eastern parts there also having dry and sunny spells.

With a number of flood warnings and alerts still in place, the Environment Agency has renewed calls for drivers not to risk trying to travel through floodwater, pointing out that an egg cup-full will damage your engine and 12in/30cm will float your car.

The weather is set to remain unsettled this week, with sunshine and blustery showers for many plus a band of heavy rain is expected on Wednesday.

Mr Partridge said: “The one thing that is an area that we are keeping an eye on is that there is a further band of rain that pushes across the whole of the UK on Wednesday.

“It will see wet and windy weather on Wednesday moving across all parts of the UK, with some locally heavy rain.”

At the moment, this is being monitored to see whether it could cause problems.