Scorcher could break Northern Ireland hot weather record, says Met Office - but will temperatures stay high all week?
With temperatures soaring, Met Office officials estimate there’s a 30% to 40% chance of the mercury hitting a record high on Wednesday (30th).
The highest temperature ever documented in the province during April is 24.5°C, a record that’s stood since 1984.
A Met Office spokesman told the News Letter that the province is very likely to reach 24°C on Wednesday – and may even punch through that 41-year record.
“We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on it,” he said, adding that the extreme high is mostly likely to be found in the western half of Northern Ireland.
Temperatures tomorrow (Tuesday) are likely to reach around 21°C to 22°C, the spokesman added – but the soaring sunshine won’t last all week.
Thursday will see warmth drop to the high teens in centigrade, and there’s the potential for a spot or two of rain; Friday will be bright, but the cooler feel will continue.
Meanwhile a dogs charity has warned people to look after their four-legged friends as the sun beats down.
Said Charlie Matthias, senior veterinary surgeon with the Dogs Trust: “The best thing we can do for our pets is to avoid walking them during the hottest parts of the day, provide plenty of fresh water and shade, and always monitor them closely – even during indoor play.
“With the right care, we and our four-legged friends can safely enjoy the warmer weather together.”