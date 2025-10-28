A Met Office map shows where the Northern Lights could be visible in the UK tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office says the Northern Lights could be visible in the UK tonight (Tuesday October 28).

The Met Office said: “Fast solar winds have the potential to bring periods of Minor to Moderate geomagnetic storms on Tuesday night (UTC), with further spells possible Wednesday before easing through the rest of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will bring the chance for visible aurora as far south as northern Scotland and similar geomagnetic latitudes. There will also be the potential for glimpses perhaps as far south as northern England or Northern Ireland, although this is low confidence.”

Where exactly are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

What month is best to see the Northern Lights?

The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.