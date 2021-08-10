Although always difficult to say with absolute certainty what the long-term weather will be like in two or three weeks time, the Met Office has said there is "potential for hotter weather later in the month (August)" and "temperatures are likely to be above average".

The Met Office suggests we are most likely to see a potential return of warmer weather between Tuesday August 24 to Tuesday September 7.

"A general trend towards more settled conditions is likely," said the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Somewhat unsettled and changeable conditions are most likely to remain in place at the start of the period, with these looking to give way to more settled, drier conditions by the end.

"Temperatures are likely to be above average, with the potential for hotter weather later in the month," the Met Office added.

The Met Office's Irish counterpart, Met Éireann, says areas of high pressure in Northern Ireland and in the northern most parts of the Republic of Ireland, will see below average rainfall and "above average temperatures".

Met Eireann weather forecast for (Monday August 23 to Sunday August 29):

"In Week 3, the signal is for high pressure to continue to hold with an east to northeast airflow.

"Rainfall amounts will likely be below average throughout the country, especially in the northwest.

"Temperatures are signalled to be around average for the southern half of the country but slightly warmer than normal over the northern half," said Met Éireann.

Met Eireann weather forecast for (Monday August 30 to Sunday September 5):

A sun drenched Helen's Bay only a few weeks ago. (Photo: Pacemaker Press)

"In Week 4, there is a weaker signal than for Week 2 and 3 but still indicating high pressure to be the main feature with an east to southeast airflow.