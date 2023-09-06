September sunshine has been an unexpected lifeline for farmers in Northern Ireland

Watch more videos on Shots!

The almost constant showers during July and August meant that Ulster farmers had to bring their livestock in from the pastures where the would normally graze and it also impeded cutting operations.

James McCluggage, who works for the Ulster Farmers’ Union and whose family have a farm in Larne, said: "This has been an unexpected lifeline for farmers.

"Since the sun has come back and the ground has dried out, there's men who have got barley cut, the straw can now be salvaged.

A farmer taking advantage of the good weather on Wednesday, near Craigantlet Hills in Co Down. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"Silage can be cut, the animals are back out.

"It's come at just the right time after July and August being so wet."

He explained the consequences of unsettled weather during the summer: "It meant that animals had to come in earlier and couldn't graze off the land as they normally would.

"Farmers were having to buy-in feed or give them the silage that had been cut which should have been saved to feed them during winter.

Teddi Sheridan (aged 2) with Carrie Orr and Joeleen McFerran cooling down during the warm weather at Seapark near Holywood in Co Down. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"It cheapens the cost of winter being able to get them out to graze again."

He said it hasn’t been a great summer for farmers with the gap growing between high production costs and falling market prices meaning that farmers are struggling to break even.

James commented that the so-called Indian summer has given farmers a lift: “It's amazing how a bit of good weather has picked up farmers, mentally as well.”

The September heatwave is likely to peak on Saturday with temperatures rising as high as 33C in London, the Met Office has said.

It is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far but not for Northern Ireland where temperatures will be a bit cooler.

Although temperatures have risen this high before in September, it is unusual for the heat to last so long, with the Met Office predicting five to six days above 30C for some areas.