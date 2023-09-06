News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

September sunshine has been an unexpected lifeline for farmers in Northern Ireland

The recent spell of sunshine has been an unexpected lifeline for farmers in Northern Ireland who had been hit badly by two months of rain during the summer.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The almost constant showers during July and August meant that Ulster farmers had to bring their livestock in from the pastures where the would normally graze and it also impeded cutting operations.

James McCluggage, who works for the Ulster Farmers’ Union and whose family have a farm in Larne, said: "This has been an unexpected lifeline for farmers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Since the sun has come back and the ground has dried out, there's men who have got barley cut, the straw can now be salvaged.

A farmer taking advantage of the good weather on Wednesday, near Craigantlet Hills in Co Down. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerA farmer taking advantage of the good weather on Wednesday, near Craigantlet Hills in Co Down. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
A farmer taking advantage of the good weather on Wednesday, near Craigantlet Hills in Co Down. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Most Popular

"Silage can be cut, the animals are back out.

"It's come at just the right time after July and August being so wet."

He explained the consequences of unsettled weather during the summer: "It meant that animals had to come in earlier and couldn't graze off the land as they normally would.

"Farmers were having to buy-in feed or give them the silage that had been cut which should have been saved to feed them during winter.

Teddi Sheridan (aged 2) with Carrie Orr and Joeleen McFerran cooling down during the warm weather at Seapark near Holywood in Co Down. Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerTeddi Sheridan (aged 2) with Carrie Orr and Joeleen McFerran cooling down during the warm weather at Seapark near Holywood in Co Down. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Teddi Sheridan (aged 2) with Carrie Orr and Joeleen McFerran cooling down during the warm weather at Seapark near Holywood in Co Down. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It cheapens the cost of winter being able to get them out to graze again."

He said it hasn’t been a great summer for farmers with the gap growing between high production costs and falling market prices meaning that farmers are struggling to break even.

James commented that the so-called Indian summer has given farmers a lift: “It's amazing how a bit of good weather has picked up farmers, mentally as well.”

The September heatwave is likely to peak on Saturday with temperatures rising as high as 33C in London, the Met Office has said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far but not for Northern Ireland where temperatures will be a bit cooler.

Although temperatures have risen this high before in September, it is unusual for the heat to last so long, with the Met Office predicting five to six days above 30C for some areas.

There is also a chance of tropical nights in the south of the UK, defined as having temperatures over 20C, with tonight and tomorrow night threatening to break the September night time record of 21.7C.

Related topics:Northern IrelandUlsterLarneUlster Farmers' UnionMet OfficeLondon