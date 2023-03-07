Severe weather forecast for Northern Ireland won't halt road gritter strike action: GMB union

GMB reginal organiser Alan Perry also said that, as of Tuesday afternoon, Roads Service officials had not made any fresh approach to the unions in an effort reach a settlement to the ongoing industrial dispute.

The stand-off between the unions and employers comes as the Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and icy conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures as low as minus six degrees are expected are also being forecast as a blast of cold Arctic air travels across the UK and Ireland.

Met Office forecasters have said that strong winds could lead to blizzard-like conditions in some areas.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in Northern Ireland said the industrial action has led to not enough staff being available to carry out the full gritting programme, and warned road users to take particular care.

In a statement last week, when members of the Unite and GMB unions walked out for seven days in a dispute, the department urged road users "to exercise extreme caution while driving, especially on untreated roads" during the cold period.

Although the walkout has ended, a form of work-to-rule is ongoing in protest at the pay structure and productivity bonus within the Roads Service.

The continuing industrial action is centred on road gritting and the “emergency response” service, Mr Perry explained.

“We were with Roads Service yesterday (Monday), along with the Department of Finance, to try to find a resolution but obviously nothing was forthcoming.

"And today, nobody has been in contact whatsoever,” he said.

Commenting on whether the union members were prepared to rethink their refusal to carry out gritting services in light of the latest weather forecast, Mr Perry said: “Our members remain resolved as ever – as they did when they went out on the picket lines last Monday.”

The gritting network includes 107 routes, comprising of 4,300 miles (7,000km) of road.

Motorways, the A1 dual carriageway and A4 will not be affected by the industrial action as independent contractors will be brought in to carry out gritting.

