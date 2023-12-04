Northern Ireland has escaped the worst of treacherous weather conditions hitting England for the past few days but the "odd snow shower is possible" for the Province.

Heavy snow on Saturday in Cumbria left more than 2,500 people in that area without electricity on Sunday morning.

Cumbria's county’s fire and rescue service worked through the night to rescue drivers from cars trapped in deep snow.

This was followed by warnings that parts of England faced an “ice rink Monday”, as melting snow refroze.

People ride sledges besides the beach huts at Blyth in Northumberland on Sunday, as temperatures dropped to around minus 11C in parts of the UK over the weekend. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice across much of the north of England from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

This was followed by more than 20 flood warnings across south-west England as the UK faces heavy rain but a decreasing risk of snow.

However Northern Ireland has so far escaped the worst of all the chaotic conditions.

On Sunday temperatures in Northern Ireland ranged from from around 2.6C to 6.7C, which were broadly in alignment with recordings across northern England and southern Scotland.

Vehicles driving through service water on a flooded part of the A37 near Bristol. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Met Office said Saturday night into Sunday saw the coldest temperatures since last winter, with minus 12.5C recorded in Altnaharra in the Highland region of northern Scotland.

However the Met Office did not have any record of any weekend snow across even higher ground in Northern Ireland.

For White Christmas romantics, there isn’t any significant snow forecast for Northern Ireland, it added, however, "the odd snow shower is possible but the threat of snow is receding northwards during the week”.

The forecast for NI for the week ahead is that the cold conditions are gradually easing. Some more sheltered spots may encounter overnight frost over the coming nights, but generally the forecast indicates a trend towards rising temperatures, the Met Office said.

"These values are expected to be above average by the end of the week. Increasingly there is the prospect of stronger winds and heavier rain as weather patterns become increasingly dominated by the Atlantic," it added.