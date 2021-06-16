‘Sticky’ weather forecast as Wednesday could be hottest day of 2021 in UK

Forecasters predict top temperatures across the UK today. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A warm front stretching south-east from East Anglia to Kent means areas inside this zone are likely to see warm “sticky” weather, a Met Office forecaster has said.

Regions further north will enjoy much cooler climes, with a few showers over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The mercury is forecast to reach 30C (86F) in London, 22C (71.6F) in Cardiff, 18C (64.4F) in Belfast and 17C (62.6F) in Edinburgh.

Monday marked the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures soaring to 29.7C (85.46F) in Teddington, Middlesex.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said there is a “reasonable chance” Wednesday’s warmest temperature could beat the record set on Monday.

He said: “It’s going to be pretty close and there’s a reasonable chance that we will just pip it.

“There’s a good chance that we could see 30C temperatures just north of London and a small chance of seeing 31C (87.8F).

“The heat will be very much concentrated in the south-east corner of the UK, with a cold front across more northern areas.

“As well as being very hot it will become increasingly humid, so it’s going to feel really quite sticky and muggy by the early evening.”

Mr Partridge added that most football fans in Wales can look forward to dry, cloudy weather and evening temperatures of around 15C (59F) as the country takes on Turkey in the Euros at 5pm.

However, the outlook for fans watching in east Wales and England could be very different, with a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place from 6pm on Wednesday lasting throughout Thursday until midnight.

The Met Office has also issued yellow warnings for storms which could cause flooding and power cuts in south-east England for another 24 hours from 9am on Friday.

This warning covers areas south-east of Hull including Birmingham, and areas in the south except Devon.

Regions further west including Manchester and most of Wales may be affected on Thursday but should escape the second round of storms, according to the Met Office.

