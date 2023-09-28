News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Storm Agnes disrupted 200 roads across Northern Ireland with flooding and obstructions

Northern Ireland saw the fifth highest rainfall in the UK during Storm Agnes with almost 200 roads disrupted by the heavy winds and rain.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 28th Sep 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 18:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in a submerged car in the River Moyola in Draperstown on Wednesday night. She was treated for hypothermia and shock in hospital.

A Met Office spokesman said: “During the warning period on Wednesday for Storm Agnes, parts of Northern Ireland saw in excess of 40mm of rainfall, with the weather station at Ballypatrick Forest in Antrim seeing 44.8mm of rain – the fifth highest total recorded in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The highest recorded wind gust was 73knots in North Wales. Orlock Head in County Down recorded a gust of 60mph, while Glenanne in Armagh recorded a gust of 58mph."

The Department for Infrastructure said ist had at least 258 storm related incidents in NI, 110 of which were flood related - 92 on roads - and 98 of which were obstructions.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet OfficeAntrim