Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in a submerged car in the River Moyola in Draperstown on Wednesday night. She was treated for hypothermia and shock in hospital.

A Met Office spokesman said: “During the warning period on Wednesday for Storm Agnes, parts of Northern Ireland saw in excess of 40mm of rainfall, with the weather station at Ballypatrick Forest in Antrim seeing 44.8mm of rain – the fifth highest total recorded in the UK.

"The highest recorded wind gust was 73knots in North Wales. Orlock Head in County Down recorded a gust of 60mph, while Glenanne in Armagh recorded a gust of 58mph."

