Storm Agnes: What impact will it have on me? - When will it strike? - Where did it come from?

Storm Agnes will move into western areas of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday – and the strongest winds will most likely hit on Irish Sea coasts, though it will be a widely windy day across the UK.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning.

"Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.

"The strongest winds are expected to affect Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some places inland may see gusts of 60 mph and 65-75 mph over hills and around coasts.

“These are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening."

The Met office issued weather warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Agnes with strong winds and heavy rain set to cause floods, power cuts and to tear down trees.

The first named storm of the season could batter the UK on Wednesday with winds of up to 75mph and cause dangerous conditions along coastlines.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind weather warning from midday on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday, stretching across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The weather warning also covers the south-west of England, the West Midlands and most of the north of England.

Two yellow rain warnings are also in place covering areas of Scotland and the Met Office has said there could be up to 60mm of rain within the warning areas.

Agnes will hit the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, with the most powerful winds expected on the Irish Sea coasts.

People walk by Centenary Square in Birmingham during a rainy morning

Gusts of up to 75mph are expected on higher ground and exposed coastal areas, with inland areas forecast to see gusts of 45 to 50mph.

The storm could cause power cuts, blow tiles from roofs and disrupt railways and roads, the Met Office has warned on its website.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon also warned the storm could knock trees over and disrupt the Irish Sea ferry network.

He told the PA news agency: “The storm centre itself remains over the Atlantic and will continue approaching and cross the UK through Wednesday afternoon and will move away Wednesday night into Thursday.

Storm Agnes

“In terms of most impacted areas, we’re looking at the Irish Sea coasts, so south-eastern parts of Northern Ireland, west and north-western coasts of Wales, and the north-western coast of England.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has warned the forecasted storm is likely to cause “dangerous conditions” on the coasts around the UK and Ireland.

RNLI water safety partner Sam Hughes said: “The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

