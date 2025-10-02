Storm Amy: Warning upgraded from yellow to amber for much of Northern Ireland

The weather warning for wind from Storm Amy has been upgraded for much of Northern Ireland from yellow to amber.

The reclassification by the Met Office covers the northern and western part of the Province, and spans from 3pm to 8pm on Friday.

Outside of that, the existing yellow warning still applies to the whole Province from 2pm on Friday to noon on Saturday.

With a yellow wind warning, the Met Office says there is “a slight chance that power cuts may occur,” a "slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs,” and there is “a small chance” of injuries and road closures.

The new weather warning covering the north and west of the Province

With the more serious amber alert, it says: “There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

There will also be “probably some damage to buildings”, and that “injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties”.

It adds “longer journey times and cancellations are likely” and “flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life”.