Storm Babet dangers not over as further weather warnings issued in UK and Ireland

​More “risk-to-life” flood warnings have been issued in England in the wake of Storm Babet and further rain warnings have also be issued in southern Ireland.

Two severe flood warnings were today (Sunday) in place around the River Idle, near Retford in Nottinghamshire, meaning risk of death or serious injury, as water levels continue to rise.

It comes as police said the death of a woman in her 80s at a flat in Derbyshire was believed to be flood-related, taking the number of people who have died since the storm hit the UK to at least four.

The River Idle is expected to reach record levels as flooding continues, the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Local Resilience Forum (LRF) said, with 200 properties asked to evacuate by Nottinghamshire Fire Service.

The Environment Agency has warned that major rivers could still be flooded until Tuesday and train services are disrupted across parts of Scotland, Yorkshire and East Anglia, with some routes still flooded.

In Ireland further status orange and yellow rain warnings have been issued for areas in the south of the country.

An orange warning of "heavy and persistent rain" in counties Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford comes after the country has been battered with heavy rain and flooding over the last week.

Potential flooding, dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility has been warned as possible in those areas from 4am on Monday to 4am on Tuesday.

Met Eireann has also issued a status yellow warning for counties Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Roscommon from 4am on Monday to 4am on Tuesday.

A separate status yellow rain warning has also been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday.

Many areas, particularly in Cork and Waterford, are still counting the costs after severe rain and flooding last week.