The PSNI is warning drivers this morning of hazardous driving conditions due to overnight snow and ice, as Northern Ireland prepares for Storm Bert.

The warning comes after a Met Office Yellow Weather for snow and ice, valid until 10am this morning.

The PSNI said on X: "Driving conditions are hazardous on many routes across Northern Ireland this morning due to snow and freezing temperatures. Reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions."

A further yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from midnight tonight until 11am on Saturday morning, affecting all counties of Northern Ireland.

A gritter from the Northern Ireland Department of Infrastructure clears the road during heavy snowfall. Photo: PA

The Met Office warned Northern Ireland: "Storm Bert will bring a spell of rain, preceded by snow in places, on Friday night into Saturday which may cause some disruption".

It warned to expect travel times would be slowed, there may be flooding on roads and some homes and businesses and that power supplies may be disrupted.

The forecaster said: "Outbreaks of rain on Friday night and into Saturday morning may be preceded by a spell of snow for a time, especially on high ground in northern and western areas. Exactly where snow falls will depend quite heavily on both elevation and the intensity of precipitation, with any snow accumulations at low levels likely small and fairly short-lived.

"However, there is the chance of temporary accumulations of 5-10 cm on ground typically above 150m and perhaps as much as 10-20 cm over mountain tops.

"Any snow will quickly revert to rain on Saturday morning, with rain accumulations of 20-30 mm likely fairly widely, and perhaps as much as 40-60 mm on more exposed hills.

“This, in conjunction with a rapid thaw of any lying snow, may cause some surface water and river flooding."

Storm Bert is set to reach the UK on Saturday and the Met Office is expecting it to bring “heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow to parts of the UK through the weekend”, potentially causing travel disruption and flooding.

Overnight on Thursday, the Met Office said much of the UK experienced temperatures near freezing, with the mercury falling as low as minus 6C at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland.