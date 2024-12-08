Storm Darragh: NIE Networks to open community assistance centres across Northern Ireland on Sunday to help those still without electricity - full list of venues

Just under 12,000 customers remain without power across Northern Ireland following Storm Darragh, with community assistance centres opened across Northern Ireland on Sunday to help those still without electricity.

NIE Networks have warned that “small pockets will remain off supply into Tuesday” following damage caused by gusts of up to 70mph.

In the region of 95,000 customers were impacted by power cuts over the course of the storm. At the peak, some 48,000 were without power.

Trains and some bus services and flights were cancelled across Saturday as the storm battered Northern Ireland.

Cottage Road, Lurgan is closed due to large tree coming down during Storm Darragh

A bus was involved in a road crash in Co Antrim in the early hours of Saturday while Stena Line ferry services from Belfast to Cairnryan in Scotland were cancelled.

A ferry remained off the coast of Co Antrim on Saturday, believed to have been sheltering from the weather conditions.

A major power station reported damage to a chimney from the storm, adding it had halted electricity generation temporarily while the damage was assessed and addressed.

EP Ballylumford station manager Tim McCullough said: “We are fully committed to ensuring the safe restoration of operations.

“The safety of our staff and the integrity of our equipment are our top priorities, and we are working closely with all necessary parties to minimise any disruption to electricity supply.”

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said community assistance centres will be opened across Northern Ireland on Sunday to offer assistance to those still without power.

Community assistance centres across Northern Ireland will open today from 2pm to 4pm to offer assistance to those still without power:

South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon

Lagan Valley Leisureplex in Lisburn

Ards Blair Mayne in Newtownards

Seven Towers in Ballymena

Cookstown Leisure Centre

Kilkeel Leisure Centre

Fermanagh Lakeland Forum

Additionally, Coleraine Leisure Centre will open from Noon until 3pm on Sunday 8 December.

The centres will offer warm drinks, charging and changing facilities and NIE Networks staff will be on hand to answer any queries. Anyone who requires electricity for medical care will also be able to sign up to the NIE Networks Medical Customer Care Register.

Additionally, the Red Cross will be working with NIE Networks to provide support in the below locations from 2pm – 4pm today:

Draperstown Centra, High Street

Islandmagee Spar, Ballystrudder Road

Newtownstewart Spar, Strabane Road

Full details and addresses for all support centres are available on the NIE Networks website and social media channels.

NIE Networks employees are also working on the ground to carry out welfare checks and provide practical support to those who have lost power.

In a statement on Saturday, the Stormont department urged people to make only essential travel because road conditions were challenging.

They said disruption to bus and train services as well as some flights was continuing and the Strangford ferry has been suspended until further notice.

“Translink have taken steps to mitigate against the effects of Storm Darragh. Additional buses are on standby. Additional support and teams are also on standby, including chainsaw crews, to assist with any fallen debris blocking the railway,” a department spokesman said.

“If roads are blocked, it may be necessary to divert Ulsterbus or Goldliner services.

“Safety is Translink’s number one priority. All passengers should check the Translink Journey Planner or social media channels in advance of travel and to allow extra time for their journeys.

“Department for Infrastructure staff have been working through the night to respond to approximately 900 incidents which are mainly debris on the roads, fallen trees and branches and flooding.”

A Translink spokesperson said a driver on the bus involved in the collision in Co Antrim had been the only person on board at the time and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We can confirm that the driver has since been discharged from hospital,” they said.

“Our immediate priority is the welfare of our colleague, and we are providing support to them and their family. An internal investigation is under way, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

A number of roads, including Castle Street in Belfast city centre, were closed on Saturday morning while clean-up work was carried out.

NIE Networks estimate that it may be a number of days before they can reconnect all those customers impacted.

Alex Houston, Network Operations Manager for NIE Networks, explained: “Our teams are fully escalated and are working to restore as many customers as possible. At this stage we have worked through a lot of the faults which impact on larger numbers of customers, and are now moving towards those faults where smaller numbers are affected. We estimate that the vast majority will be restored by Monday evening however there is the potential that small pockets will remain off supply into Tuesday.”