Storm Dudley Northern Ireland: In Pictures - Storm Dudley brings heavy wind and rain to Northern Ireland

Storm Dudley hit Northern Ireland yesterday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds across the province.

Dudley brought down trees, caused travel disruption and left hundreds of homes without power.

It was the first of two storms to batter Northern Ireland this week, with Storm Eunice set to hit in the early hours of Friday morning.

Storm Eunice brings with it a yellow warning from the Met Office for wind and snow, coming into force on Friday, February 18 from 3am until 6pm.

The Met Office have said: "Storm Eunice may cause disruption due to heavy snow and some strong winds on Friday."

We've out together some pictures of Storm Dudley to showcase the impact it had across Northern Ireland.

You can find out more about the storms and the current warnings in place on the Met Office website here.

1. There were stormy scenes along the North Coast yesterday, with high winds causing choppy scenes. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

2. Sheltering under the rain in Newtownabbey as heavy rain fell throughout the province. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Photo Sales

3. The wind picked up waves along the North Coast. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

4. A driver had a lucky escape after a large tree struck his car on the Lislaban Road near Cloughmills, Co Antrim. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales