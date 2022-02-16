Live Blog: Storm Dudley sweeps into Northern Ireland as Storm Eunice forms in the Atlantic: 'Potentially once of the strongest storms in recent decades'
Storms Dudley and Eunice: When will storm Eunice hit. Will Northern Ireland see snow this week?
Winds pick up ahead of two storms set to batter the UK
Gusts of up to 90mph were predicted in parts, with an amber warning issued by the Met Office saying power cuts and transport disruption were expected later on Wednesday as Storm Dudley comes in.
That will be followed on Friday by Storm Eunice which could be even more damaging, with stronger winds than Dudley, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.
By Wednesday morning, gusts of 66mph were recorded at Emley Moor, West Yorkshire, and 63mph at Orlock Head near Bangor, Northern Ireland.
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for strong winds caused by Storm Dudley covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull.
It is expected to last from 2pm to midnight, with yellow warnings for wind as far south as Birmingham.
Northern Ireland Storm Warnings
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 15:08