Storm Eowyn: Damage caused by hurricane force winds in Northern Ireland - 39 images

The strongest gusts of the day so far have been recorded in Kilowen, County Down, where speeds reached 92mph.
Here are some images of the damage caused by Storm Eowyn.
1 / 10
