Storm Eowyn: Damage caused by hurricane force winds in Northern Ireland - 39 images

By Roderick McMurray
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 15:47 BST
Hurricane-force winds have battered parts of Northern Ireland this morning as Storm Eowyn reached the province.

The strongest gusts of the day so far have been recorded in Kilowen, County Down, where speeds reached 92mph.

Here are some images of the damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

The roof was blown off the Chimney Corner hotel outside Glengormley

The roof was blown off the Chimney Corner hotel outside Glengormley Photo: stephen davison : Pacemaker

Fallen trees on the historic Cyprus Avenue in East Belfast caused by Storm Éowyn. Picture: Michael Cooper

Fallen trees on the historic Cyprus Avenue in East Belfast caused by Storm Éowyn. Picture: Michael Cooper Photo: Michael Cooper

A damaged property at College Drive, South Belfast

A damaged property at College Drive, South Belfast Photo: x

A tree fallen on North Road, East Belfast

A tree fallen on North Road, East Belfast Photo: [email protected] : Press eye

