Storm Eowyn: Highest wind speeds in Northern Ireland - and the British Isles - revealed after tempest subsides

Despite the disruption and devastation wrought by the storm, it was nowhere close to record-breaking for Northern Ireland.

The highest wind recorded in Northern Ireland today was 92mph at Killowen to the east of Newry, at 6am.

This was followed by 89mph at Magilligan in Co Londonderry at noon, and 86mph at Orlock Head in north Down at 10am.

The all-time record for Northern Ireland was 124mph, set at Kilkeel in Co Down on January 12, 1974.

Storm Eowyn battering Carrickfergus during Friday. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

The Met Office told the News Letter that the last time there were comparably high wind speeds in Northern Ireland, was on Boxing Day 1998, when a top speed of 93mph was recorded at Killough in Co Down.

Northern Ireland's high wind speed of 92mph on Friday was also significantly below the UK's top reading for the day, which was 100mph, recorded at Drumalbin in Scotland at 2pm.

Gusts of 96mph were recorded at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, England, and 93mph in Aberdaron in Gwynedd, north Wales.

In the Republic of Ireland, its weather service Met Eireann said a gust of 183kmh had been recorded at Mace Head, Co Galway, at 5am – just above the previous record high of 182kmh (113mph) set in January 1945 in Foynes, Co Limerick.

It also reported the mean wind speed record of 131kmh (81mph) set in 1945 in Foynes has been broken during the storm, with up to 135kmh (84mph) at Mace Head at 4am.

The storm led to power outages affecting 715,000 households and businesses in the Republic, and a man died in Donegal when a tree fell onto his car.

It happened in Raphoe, about five miles across the border from Strabane, at about 5.30am.

Across the UK and Ireland, a total of 1,124 flights were cancelled on Friday, with Dublin, Edinburgh, Heathrow and Glasgow airports being the worst affected, according to the aviation analysis company Cirium.

The Met Office’s red weather warning turned into a less-severe amber this afternoon, with a yellow weather warning in force for ice overnight tonight, ending 10am tomorrow morning, plus another yellow warning for wind from 8am to 3pm on Sunday.