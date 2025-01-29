Storm Eowyn: Long electricity blackout 'worse than lockdown... at least then you could watch TV'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A woman who went over five days with no electricity has said the experience was worse than the Covid lockdowns.

At least back then, said ​Emma McGladdery, a 40-year-old mother-of-two from Waringstown in Co Armagh, you could watch television.

She was one of the 25,000 or so customers of NIE who were waking up without power again on Wednesday, in the wake of damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

At the peak after the storm about 283,000 homes and businesses – or roughly 31% – were left without power.

Emma McGladdery experienced over five days with no power

Today’s figure of 25,000 equates to roughly 2.7%.

Yesterday, the News Letter heard from an arthritic man in a freezing house at the top of the Ards peninsula, who had been without power since the storm.

He described the situation as “unbearable” and wondered why NI Electricity had not shored up their own ranks with engineers from GB before the storm hit, rather than waiting until afterwards.

Mrs McGladdery told the News Letter that her own power had been out from about 5am on Friday to about 9.30am on Wednesday – just before she spoke to the News Letter.

"Every day you’d kept thinking: ach surely it's got to be coming back on now," she said.

To make matters more annoying, power had been restored to her next-door neighbour's house on Sunday evening.

Her garage door is an electric one, with no way to over-ride the mechanism. As a result, her car had been trapped inside the whole time.

She has either binned the food she had in the freezer, or parcelled it out to friends.

Meanwhile her seven-year-old son had to do his homework by candlelight.

Her electricity came back on just about 30 minutes before she spoke to the News Letter, and she voiced relief.

"I was actually saying to people that with Covid, when you were at home at least you had your heat and electricity, and could watch something on the TV," she said.

"It was getting to the stage when it was very hard to cope with."