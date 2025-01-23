Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most flights to and from Belfast City Airport on Friday are cancelled.

The cancellations are due to Storm Eowyn and the associated red weather warning, which warns of dangerously high winds during the hours of 7am and 2pm.

It is followed by a less-severe amber alert, in force until 9pm.

The Twitter account of the City Airport mentions only that “there may be some disruption to flights” due to the storm.

However, out of 40 departures listed for Friday, 29 were showing as cancelled at time of writing this evening.

And out of the 40 arrivals listed, 25 were cancelled.

Manwhile southern Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, have their own red weather warning in force on Friday from 10am to 5pm.

Lower-level warnings are in force for all other parts of the UK, growing less severe the futher south they go.

Belfast International Airport has said it has “limited” services running during the day.

Meanwhile at sea, four sailings to and from Belfast and Cairnryan by Stenaline are cancelled for Friday, with the 7.30pm departures being “in doubt”.