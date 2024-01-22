Storm Isha: Four fallen trees block Church Road in Belfast's Castlereagh Hills
Church Road in Belfast’s Castlereagh Hill is totally impassable with four fallen trees.
The road, which runs between the Manse Road and Ballygowan Road, is usually a busy arterial route in the mornings with parents dropping off children to Loughview Integrated Primary School and nearby Lagan Integrated College.
However, four fallen trees, near the Manse Road end made the road totally impassable.
The trees had taken down electricity wires, a street light and fencing, with the road littered with debris.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area.
