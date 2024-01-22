Storm Isha roundup: trail of death and destruction left by near hurricane force winds

​The storm that battered Northern Ireland on Sunday and overnight into Monday claimed the life of a motorist near Limavady, left thousands of homes without power and blocked hundreds of roads with fallen trees and other debris.

Three fallen trees from the Dark Hedges are removed after storm Isha caused chaos in Northern Ireland. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Police said the man who died was a van driver, aged in his 60s, involved in a collision with a fallen tree and another van on the Broad Road.​

Storm Isha caused havoc across much of NI, as well as leaving a similar trail of destruction across the Republic and in most areas of Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 84-year-old car passenger was also killed when a car struck a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk, Police Scotland said.

In the Republic of Ireland, two people died in road collisions when weather warnings were in place, but gardai have not said whether the storm was the main contributory factor in those crashes.

Police in Northern Ireland said that between 3.30pm on Sunday and 2am yesterday, officers dealt with around 600 storm-related calls from the public.

During the worst of the disruption, around 53,000 homes in NI were without electricity as engineers worked continuously in atrocious conditions to restore the supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish Sea was also particularly treacherous during Storm Isha, with the shipping forecast putting conditions just one notch away from being hurricane force.

Around 50 flights were cancelled, mainly at Belfast City Airport, while at sea the Stena Line ship Estrid was forced to circle for several hours off the Ulster coast before it could approach land to dock. One haulier told the News Letter that the post-Brexit trading arrangements mean it is now quite problematic to divert freight-bearing vessels to ports in the Republic.

In north Antrim, some of the iconic Dark Hedges trees were also casualties of the gale force winds.