Storm Isha roundup: trail of death and destruction left by near hurricane force winds
Police said the man who died was a van driver, aged in his 60s, involved in a collision with a fallen tree and another van on the Broad Road.
Storm Isha caused havoc across much of NI, as well as leaving a similar trail of destruction across the Republic and in most areas of Great Britain.
An 84-year-old car passenger was also killed when a car struck a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk, Police Scotland said.
In the Republic of Ireland, two people died in road collisions when weather warnings were in place, but gardai have not said whether the storm was the main contributory factor in those crashes.
Police in Northern Ireland said that between 3.30pm on Sunday and 2am yesterday, officers dealt with around 600 storm-related calls from the public.
During the worst of the disruption, around 53,000 homes in NI were without electricity as engineers worked continuously in atrocious conditions to restore the supply.
The Irish Sea was also particularly treacherous during Storm Isha, with the shipping forecast putting conditions just one notch away from being hurricane force.
Around 50 flights were cancelled, mainly at Belfast City Airport, while at sea the Stena Line ship Estrid was forced to circle for several hours off the Ulster coast before it could approach land to dock. One haulier told the News Letter that the post-Brexit trading arrangements mean it is now quite problematic to divert freight-bearing vessels to ports in the Republic.
In north Antrim, some of the iconic Dark Hedges trees were also casualties of the gale force winds.
As the clean up from Isha continues another weather warning – for Storm Jocelyn – is in place for Tuesday night until 1pm on Wednesday.