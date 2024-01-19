The Met Office has named the next storm to hit Northern Ireland – Storm Isha – which is set to bring gusts of up to 80mph over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The forecaster issued a Yellow Weather warning for high winds across Northern Ireland from noon on Sunday until noon on Monday.

However a relatively rare – and more serious – Amber Warning for wind is now also in place for a shorter period, from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office warns that Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening into Monday and that disruption to travel and utilities is likely.

The Met Office has named the next storm to hit Northern Ireland, which is set to bring gusts of up to 80mph over the weekend. Pictured are strong winds and waves hitting the coast at Newcastle, Co. Down in December 2021. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It advises that longer journey times and cancellations are likely as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

There will also probably be some damage to buildings and power cuts.

The forecaster warns of dangers from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Very strong southwesterly winds will develop widely across Northern Ireland, western parts of England, Wales and the southern half of Scotland during Sunday evening. Gusts will frequently reach 50-60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches 80 mph is possible at times.

"During the early hours of Monday winds will turn westerly and affect a wider area of southern Scotland and northern England, before easing through the morning.”

Meanwhile, icy conditions persist on roads across Northern Ireland today. The normal gritting of roads was compromised overnight due to industrial action which lasted until midnight.

The PSNI reminded motorists to exercise caution. It said: “Many roads throughout the network are untreated, and icy conditions mean driving is hazardous. Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off, and leave extra time for your journey. Slow down and show consideration for others.”