Storm Jocelyn: 1,200 properties in Northern Ireland still without power supply on Wednesday evening
Two storms in quick succession – Isha and Jocelyn – also caused travel disruption on Sunday into Monday, and then again on Tuesday night into Wednesday.
NIE Networks said on Wednesday that more than 52,000 customers had lost their electricity supply as a result of the storms, but that the vast majority had now been reconnected.
In Co Antrim, the main A6 road to Belfast International Airport was closed on Tuesday evening due to a fallen tree but was reopened on Wednesday morning.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesman said Storm Jocelyn had caused “major disruption”.
Colin Sykes said: “Since yesterday (Tuesday), the beginning of the storm, we have had over 200 additional reported incidents”.
The department's director of road maintenance said the impact had not been as widespread as Storm Isha, but added: “However, "coming on the back of the previous storm we still do have a number of obstructions across the road network and I would just ask people to be very careful if they are travelling this morning".
With so many properties still without power on Wednesday, NIE Networks staff were operating several Community Assistance Centres – at Ards Blair Mayne Leisure Centre, Brownlow Centre (Craigavon), Cookstown Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre (Ballymoney), Lakeland Forum (Enniskillen), Lisburn Leisureplex and Omagh Leisure Complex.
The NIE website said teams would be “on hand to answer any queries and customers will be able to get a warm drink and charge any devices”.
Ronan McKeown of NIE said: “We want to remind the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment and please report any incidents of damage to the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.”
In the Republic, around 12,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Wednesday. Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim suffered some of the worst distruption.
More than 50 skilled personnel from the UK National Grid were due to be deployed in the worst-affected areas from Thursday morning.