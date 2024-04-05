Storm Kathleen: Northern Ireland to take a battering while other parts of UK bask in 22C sunshine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected to cause travel disruption and power cuts in some areas and a yellow warning for Northern Ireland is in place between 8am and 10pm.

The Met Office warning covers the west coast of England and the southern half of Scotland.

Forecasters said the stormy conditions could cause a small risk of danger to life and injuries.

Waves at Whitehead in Co Antrim during Storm Agnes in September 2023. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

On Friday, the Met Office updated its weather warning to forecast stronger gusts during Storm Kathleen than previously predicted.

It warned of injuries and danger to life from “large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”, adding “road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible”.

Mobile phone coverage could also be affected as the storm sweeps across the country.

However, the Met Office said temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia as unseasonably warm air is drawn across many parts of the UK during sunny spells.

Storm Kathleen weather warning April 6 2024. Infographic: PA Graphics

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told the PA news agency: “Away from that warning area on Saturday, we could get up to 22C in isolated spots of East Anglia which would make it the hottest day of the year so far in that area.”

“One of the residual effects from Storm Kathleen is helping to draw up that warmer air as well.

“It’s not unusual for these storm systems to bring warmer air with them.”

The highest temperature of the year so far was 19.9C, recorded at the end of January at Achfary in north-west Scotland.

Mr Dixon added: “The outlook for Sunday for much of the UK is for showery conditions to continue particularly in northern and western areas again.”

“It will generally feel a touch drier the further south-east you go through the day on Sunday as Kathleen gradually moves away northwards.”

He added that the start of next week would see unsettled weather conditions with “rain continuing for many”.

Staff from NIE, PSNI, the Department for Infrastructure and other agencies are said to be monitoring the situation and making preparations to respond to any impacts amid fears the weather conditions could lead to debris on the roads, fallen trees and spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas.

DAERA is advising the public not to visit forests, country parks and nature reserves while the weather warning is in place.

Vehicular access to forests, including for caravanning and camping, is suspended for the duration of the weather warning.

In a statement, the NI Executive said NIE customers who experience a power cut they can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.

Customers can also follow NIE Networks on social media for regular updates.