Summer 'heatwave' expected to see some of the highest temperatures of the season
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office is predicting a maximum temperature of 32C on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially matching the year’s record of 32.2C in June.
It comes as the UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow alert across the whole of England apart from the North East, between 2pm on Monday and 9pm on September 10.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland can also expect “dry, very warm and sunny” weather over the next few days.
According to the forecasters, today September 5) will be ‘another dry day with some warm sunshine’.
‘A little cooler along the east coast with an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 25 °C’.
And tonight will be ‘dry and clear with light winds’. ‘The onshore breeze along the east coast turns southeast bringing mist or fog patches towards morning. Minimum temperature 11 °C,’ adds the Met Office.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) will bring ‘a lot of dry weather with some sunshine and feeling warm,’ say meteorologists.
‘Some low cloud and fog along the coasts at times. Maximum temperature 24 °C,’ the Mat Office add.
And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is ‘a lot of dry weather with some sunshine, feeling warm’.
They add: ‘Some low cloud and fog along the coasts at times. A chance of a few afternoon showers Thursday to Saturday.’
According to PA media, heatwave criteria will likely be met in a number of places over the next couple of days, and for much of the UK it will feel “very warm to hot”.
It adds that it will be possible that the highest temperatures of 2023 could be seen this month, with the current record standing at 32.2C on both June 10 and 25.