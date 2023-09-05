News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Summer 'heatwave' expected to see some of the highest temperatures of the season

The UK could hit the hottest temperatures of 2023 during a heatwave this week, the Met Office has revealed.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office is predicting a maximum temperature of 32C on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially matching the year’s record of 32.2C in June.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow alert across the whole of England apart from the North East, between 2pm on Monday and 9pm on September 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland can also expect “dry, very warm and sunny” weather over the next few days.

General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens - (L-R) Evie Doherty and Alex McFadzean Photograph by Declan RoughanGeneral view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens - (L-R) Evie Doherty and Alex McFadzean Photograph by Declan Roughan
General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens - (L-R) Evie Doherty and Alex McFadzean Photograph by Declan Roughan
Most Popular

According to the forecasters, today September 5) will be ‘another dry day with some warm sunshine’.

‘A little cooler along the east coast with an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 25 °C’.

And tonight will be ‘dry and clear with light winds’. ‘The onshore breeze along the east coast turns southeast bringing mist or fog patches towards morning. Minimum temperature 11 °C,’ adds the Met Office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will bring ‘a lot of dry weather with some sunshine and feeling warm,’ say meteorologists.

Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer. Mary grace Cholewinski ,Ewa Cholewinski Cara and Abby Meenan from Newtownabbey pictured enjoying the sunshine at StormontBelfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer. Mary grace Cholewinski ,Ewa Cholewinski Cara and Abby Meenan from Newtownabbey pictured enjoying the sunshine at Stormont
Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer. Mary grace Cholewinski ,Ewa Cholewinski Cara and Abby Meenan from Newtownabbey pictured enjoying the sunshine at Stormont

‘Some low cloud and fog along the coasts at times. Maximum temperature 24 °C,’ the Mat Office add.

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is ‘a lot of dry weather with some sunshine, feeling warm’.

They add: ‘Some low cloud and fog along the coasts at times. A chance of a few afternoon showers Thursday to Saturday.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to PA media, heatwave criteria will likely be met in a number of places over the next couple of days, and for much of the UK it will feel “very warm to hot”.

It adds that it will be possible that the highest temperatures of 2023 could be seen this month, with the current record standing at 32.2C on both June 10 and 25.

Related topics:Met OfficeEnglandNorth EastNorthern Ireland