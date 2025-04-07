Sunglasses at the ready as sunshine is set to stay in Northern Ireland for the next few days
On Monday, Northern Ireland enjoyed temperatures in the high-teens as the highest recording was 18.2°C in Castlederg, County Tyrone.
In a close joint-second was the Giant’s Causeway at 17.9°C, with Derrylin, County Fermanagh recording the same temperature.
The taste of summer is set to continue over the next few days – with even warmer temperatures forecasted.
Honor Criswick, meteorologist at the Met Office, gave the positive news, saying: “Tuesday is going to be another nice day.
"People in Northern Ireland will probably wake up to some mist and fog on Tuesday but it will clear quickly and then brighten up.
"It’s looking like it could reach 16°C in Belfast and it’ll be a day full of sunshine.
"Tuesday night into Wednesday paints a similar picture, although there will not be as much mist. The temperatures will once again be around 16 or 17°C, with western parts maybe getting 19°C.
"Thursday is looking like it’s going to be a bit warmer and I wouldn’t be surprised if the temperature reached 20°C, so once again, there will be plenty of sunshine in Northern Ireland.”
However, Ms Criswick put a slight dampener for the weekend as rain is expected to hit the province.
She explained: “Friday will be warm at around 19°C but it will be more cloudy in the afternoon.
"Saturday looks OK at this point but rain looks likely from the evening time into Sunday.
"The temperatures at the weekend won’t be as high as through the week.”
