"Temperatures on the rise as we head through the rest of this week": Is this the start of summer in Northern Ireland?

There is no doubt that Northern Ireland has had a bumpy few weeks, weather wise after an amazing Spring interlude which left us with high hopes about what is to come.

But, according to Met Office Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer, after ‘a dry and bright start out there for many this morning’ it will be ‘increasingly cloudy across parts of Northern Ireland’.

She said that rain will turn ‘quite persistant in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland this afternoon’.

She added that ‘temperatures are a little below average for the time of year’.

However, she added that ‘after the rain it will turn bright and dry in Northern Ireland, but still showers move to south west Scotland’.

The meteorologist added there will be ‘highs of 19/20 degrees’.

Fellow Spokesman from the Met Office, Nicola Maxey, added that ‘later this week, the jet stream moves to the north of the UK allowing warm air to be drawn up across the UK from Iberia’.

She added: ‘However, while there will be plenty of dry and fine weather, the warm air is expected to trigger thunderstorms and heavy downpours, both on Wednesday night into Thursday and again later on Friday.

‘Some areas could see some torrential downpours and strong winds associated with the thunderstorms and weather warnings may well be issued as the details become clearer.

‘There are indications that next week we could start o see the weather becoming more settled with high pressure once again dominating’.

According to the Met Office Nprthern Ireland, today will start ‘cloudy and dry with sunny periods’ and ‘thickening cloud soon spreading northeast with persistent and heavy rain following to most parts by midday’

There will be a maximum temperature 15 °C.

People enjoying the sunny weather

And tonight ‘will be cloudy with persistent and heavy showery rain’. But this rain ‘will clear from the west from late evening and the whole area from shortly after midnight.

Tomorrow(Tuesday) will start ‘cloudy with the chance of a shower in the morning’ but ‘any showers will soon clear leaving increasing sunny spells through the afternoon’.

There will be a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday reveals that ‘conditions become warmer from Wednesday even though it will be ‘cloudy’ whilst ‘Thursday and Friday continue cloudy with bands of heavy and thundery showers possible at times’.

People enjoying the sunny weather

And the outlook for Friday 13 Jun - Sunday 22 Jun is: ‘The start of this period is likely to be quite unsettled but also widely warm or very warm and humid, perhaps locally hot in parts of the south and east.

‘Some rain or showers and thunderstorms are likely to affect most parts but there will also be some sunshin

‘Later in the weekend and into the start of the following week, most parts will become drier but also cooler and fresher.

‘Another brief spell of rain or showers may then affect some parts before high pressure likely builds in more firmly from midweek, and the rest of the following week looks like being mainly dry with variable cloud and some sunshine and mostly warm or very warm.

‘The north may be cloudier with some rain at times though’.

And the outlook for Monday 23 Jun - Monday 7 Jul is that ‘high pressure looks like being largely dominant at first, maintaining plenty of mainly dry and warm weather, but with variable cloud amounts’.

‘However, although details are uncertain, late June and early July looks like becoming more changeable, with spells of rain or showers probable at times, some of which could be heavy and thundery.