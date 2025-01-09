Llamas pictured near Ballyclare after a fall of snowLlamas pictured near Ballyclare after a fall of snow
Llamas pictured near Ballyclare after a fall of snow

This is how all creatures great and small coped with yet another Met Office Weather Warning today

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Jan 2025, 16:38 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 16:58 GMT
Here are some images of animals who have been forced to endure sub-zero temperatures this week.

And there is more to come as yet another yellow warning for Ice has been forecast for Northern Ireland – starting at 4pm and lasting until 10am tomorrow.

Llamas pictured near Ballyclare after a fall of snow

1.

Llamas pictured near Ballyclare after a fall of snow Photo: Stephen Hamilton

Photo Sales
As the cold spell continues there has been no thawing of the snow on the roads at Tardree in Co. Antrim. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

2.

As the cold spell continues there has been no thawing of the snow on the roads at Tardree in Co. Antrim. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: PACEMAKER

Photo Sales
Llamas pictured near Ballyclare after a fall of snow

3. 9

Llamas pictured near Ballyclare after a fall of snow Photo: Stephen Hamilton

Photo Sales
Sheep wait to be fed at Tardree in Co. Antrim as the fields remain under snow. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

4.

Sheep wait to be fed at Tardree in Co. Antrim as the fields remain under snow. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice