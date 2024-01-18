This is how Londonderry looks on a day without road gritters in operation because of Industrial Action and Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Refuse collection services have been suspended in the interests of health and safety
This is how Londonderry looked this morning, on a day without road gritters due to Industrial Action.Read more: Weather: Temperatures dipped to -6 °C last night - drivers asked to be 'think carefully about the need to travel' with Industrial action halting Thursday morning gritting actions being undertaken
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Jan 2024, 10:29 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 10:40 GMT
It also comes on a day when Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Refuse collection services have been suspended in the interests of health and safety.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.