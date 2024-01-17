This playful Gorilla made snowballs for a treat in Belfast Zoo's winter wonderland
The animals of Belfast Zoo woke to a winter wonderland this morning – and while many of the resident animals preferred to stay tucked up in their heated houses, some decided to have some fun in the elements.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:10 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
Species such as the penguins and red pandas naturally thrive in such conditions.
But others surprised their keepers with their willingness on getting out into the snow, such as the gorillas who took breakfast outside with silverback Gugas making snowballs for a treat.
