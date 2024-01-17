All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

This playful Gorilla made snowballs for a treat in Belfast Zoo's winter wonderland

The animals of Belfast Zoo woke to a winter wonderland this morning – and while many of the resident animals preferred to stay tucked up in their heated houses, some decided to have some fun in the elements.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:10 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT

Species such as the penguins and red pandas naturally thrive in such conditions.

But others surprised their keepers with their willingness on getting out into the snow, such as the gorillas who took breakfast outside with silverback Gugas making snowballs for a treat.

Belfast Zoo

Silverback Gugas prepares some snowballs to eat as a post-breakfast snack.

1.

Silverback Gugas prepares some snowballs to eat as a post-breakfast snack. Photo: Belfast Zoo

Photo Sales
Silverback Gugas prepares some snowballs to eat as a post-breakfast snack.

2.

Silverback Gugas prepares some snowballs to eat as a post-breakfast snack. Photo: belfast zoo

Photo Sales
2-year-old Kofi preferred to stay warm and dry by clinging to mum Kamili’s back.

3.

2-year-old Kofi preferred to stay warm and dry by clinging to mum Kamili’s back. Photo: Belfast Zoo

Photo Sales
Being a native species of the British Isles, the Scottish Wild Cat is perfectly adept at dealing with the snow.

4.

Being a native species of the British Isles, the Scottish Wild Cat is perfectly adept at dealing with the snow. Photo: belfast zoo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.