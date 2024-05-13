Traffic & Travel: Met Office yellow weather warning cancelled for parts of Northern Ireland

By Michael Cousins
Published 13th May 2024, 11:09 BST
The Met Office have altered their previously issued weather warning

The Met Office yellow weather warning has been updated with the area covered now affecting eastern parts of County Down.

Reason for update

Warning area shrunk to parts of County Down.

The weather suggest possible spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

The Met Office states

  • Spells of rain, heavy in places, may cause some disruption to travel.
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

The update, issued at 10:46am today, Monday, comes into place at 12noon running until 21:00 this evening

Areas affected include along the coast from Kilkeel to Donaghadee and inland from Warrenpoint, north through Ballynahich and Saintfield back toward Donaghadee.

Updates as available

