Traffic & Travel: Second yellow weather warning associated with Storm Babet underway - localised flooding

Another yellow weather warning associated with Storm Babet is in place with heavy rain already affecting commute
By Michael Cousins
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:36 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 08:22 BST
Police have advised of localised flooding in some areas this morning with treacherous driving conditions.

Caution is advised.

Police ask ‘Please reduce speed to suit the conditions, use your lights and drive with care’

Heavy rain is already affecting Northern IrelandHeavy rain is already affecting Northern Ireland
Heavy rain is already affecting Northern Ireland
Further information as available

What to expect

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
  • Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
  • There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Storm Babet Northern Ireland

